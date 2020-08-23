Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,622 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,726,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $100.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

