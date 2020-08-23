Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

