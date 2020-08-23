Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $224,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,171,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after buying an additional 816,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.80.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

