Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $231,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 21.3% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 606,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 572.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

