Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New $101,000 Investment in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,748.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 98.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 230.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

