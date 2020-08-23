Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,811 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Shares of PCAR opened at $87.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.