Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $8,083,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 902.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD opened at $959.98 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $980.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $891.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $773.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,465,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,055,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,282 shares of company stock worth $10,607,490 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.