Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81,908 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWTR opened at $39.26 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $60,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,898 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

