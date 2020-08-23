Amalgamated Bank Invests $1.34 Million in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion and a PE ratio of 33.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

