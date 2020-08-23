Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,448 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $283,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $5,004,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 276.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 184,931 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

