Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. BofA Securities downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $1,923,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,533,451.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 961,570 shares of company stock valued at $75,826,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.