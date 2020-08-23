Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of J stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.08. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $480,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

