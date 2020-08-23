Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,233 shares of company stock worth $22,095,424. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $97.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.