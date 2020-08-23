Amalgamated Bank Sells 17,962 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,018,000 after purchasing an additional 145,934 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 851.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.