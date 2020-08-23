Amalgamated Bank Sells 46,176 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,176 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 66,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,325,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,074 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

MPW stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

