Amalgamated Bank Sells 70,362 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,362 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kroger by 685.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 50.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

