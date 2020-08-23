American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in American Express were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Express by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in American Express by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $96.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

