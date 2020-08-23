American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 145.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

