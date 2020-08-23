American Woodmark (AMWD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.28 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMWD stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.34. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

