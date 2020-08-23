AMTD International (NASDAQ:HKIB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.02

AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 2235994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

About AMTD International (NASDAQ:HKIB)

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities primarily in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is also involved in the provision of investment advisory services, assets management, and strategic investments. The company offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

