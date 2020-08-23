Analysts Anticipate Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

TGI opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 216.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

