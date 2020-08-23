Analysts Expect Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.03. Autohome also posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

NYSE ATHM opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. Autohome has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $100.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 2.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 28.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

