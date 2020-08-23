Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Billion

Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $2.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $14.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,935 shares of company stock worth $5,696,813. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

