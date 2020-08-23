Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.59. Lennar reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 35.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 189,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 20.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $2,250,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $559,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

