Analysts Expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post $254.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.28 million. Pra Group reported sales of $250.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Pra Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 238,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,718,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura White sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $69,155.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pra Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pra Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

