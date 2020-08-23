Analyzing MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) & Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) and Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

This table compares MCCORMICK & CO /SH and Collier Creek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCCORMICK & CO /SH $5.35 billion 5.06 $702.70 million $5.35 37.97 Collier Creek N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has higher revenue and earnings than Collier Creek.

Risk and Volatility

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collier Creek has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and Collier Creek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCCORMICK & CO /SH 3 4 2 0 1.89 Collier Creek 0 0 1 0 3.00

MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus price target of $154.78, indicating a potential downside of 23.81%. Given MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MCCORMICK & CO /SH is more favorable than Collier Creek.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Collier Creek shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MCCORMICK & CO /SH and Collier Creek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCCORMICK & CO /SH 13.74% 21.34% 7.24% Collier Creek N/A 0.71% 0.69%

Summary

MCCORMICK & CO /SH beats Collier Creek on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, French, Frank's RedHot, Lawry's, Club House, Gourmet Garden, and OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and Vahiné brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain's, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Flavor Solutions segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Collier Creek Company Profile

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors. Collier Creek Holdings was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.