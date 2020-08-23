Analyzing RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Zendesk (OTCMKTS:ZEN)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Zendesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and Zendesk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $610,000.00 29.68 -$2.36 million N/A N/A Zendesk $816.42 million 12.19 -$169.65 million ($1.19) -72.45

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Volatility & Risk

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RESAAS Services and Zendesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Zendesk 0 5 13 0 2.72

Zendesk has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Zendesk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -477.04% -331.81% -187.54% Zendesk -19.24% -22.55% -6.13%

Summary

Zendesk beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

