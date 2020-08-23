Analyzing Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and CF Finance Acquisition (NYSE:CFFA)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and CF Finance Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 1.19 $7.05 million $3.11 4.14 CF Finance Acquisition N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A

Sculptor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and CF Finance Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management -5.18% 65.07% 8.74% CF Finance Acquisition N/A 45.02% 0.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of CF Finance Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of CF Finance Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sculptor Capital Management and CF Finance Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50 CF Finance Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sculptor Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.91%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than CF Finance Acquisition.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats CF Finance Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

CF Finance Acquisition Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

