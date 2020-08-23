Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

