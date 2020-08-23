Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in AON by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

AON stock opened at $193.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.