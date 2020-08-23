Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 38,086 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $499,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,408,000 after buying an additional 42,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $208.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $176.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

