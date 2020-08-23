Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 54.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $116.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $157.10.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

