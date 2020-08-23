Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of COLB opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.99. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

