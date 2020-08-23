Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

