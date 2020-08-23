Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $362.01 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

