Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.56 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.