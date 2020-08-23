Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $250,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $24,047,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.