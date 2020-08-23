Apollon Market Cap Reaches $68,684.94 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Apollon coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. Apollon has a total market cap of $68,684.94 and $6.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00044145 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000482 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.