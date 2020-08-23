Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.5% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 169,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 354,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,250. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.