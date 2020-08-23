Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 80,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,044. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

