Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $15.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

