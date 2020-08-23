Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Avaya posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Avaya by 262.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,962,000 after purchasing an additional 194,593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Avaya by 9.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,490,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,443 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $18,235,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after acquiring an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Avaya has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.