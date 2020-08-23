AVIVA PLC/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AVIVA PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVVIY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVIVA PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

