B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LB. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.61.

L Brands stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.47. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $31.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in L Brands by 610.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

