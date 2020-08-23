B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.43.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.