Baader Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €6.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.18 ($8.45).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €5.16 ($6.07) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.13 and its 200 day moving average is €5.76. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

