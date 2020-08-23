Baader Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €22.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.35) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.60 ($27.76).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €25.44 ($29.93) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.33. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a fifty-two week high of €25.18 ($29.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

