Baader Bank Reiterates €34.20 Price Target for Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN)

Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €30.85 ($36.29) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 10.97. The stock has a market cap of $464.11 million and a P/E ratio of 53.93. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a fifty-two week high of €42.50 ($50.00).

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

