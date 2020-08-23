Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) Upgraded to “Outperform Spec Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$49.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Kerry Brent Hillier sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$209,892.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,530.19. Also, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.47, for a total value of C$129,806.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,410. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,049.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.