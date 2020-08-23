Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.61 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.89 billion.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$75.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.10. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$104.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. CSFB cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.46.

In other news, Director George Cope acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$76.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

